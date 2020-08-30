Arcblock Price Up 30.2% This Week (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $13.84 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001218 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, Kucoin and Cobinhood. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00145251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.97 or 0.01655990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00200405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000841 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00194717 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, DragonEX, DDEX, Gate.io, CoinBene, Bibox, Kucoin, Huobi, LBank, Bithumb, OKEx and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

