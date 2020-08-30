Ardor One Day Volume Reaches $7.41 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0826 or 0.00000711 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange and Binance. Ardor has a market capitalization of $82.54 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008208 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00035479 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000993 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Binance, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Poloniex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

