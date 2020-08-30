Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $476.47 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) will announce $476.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $488.00 million and the lowest is $465.50 million. Argo Group posted sales of $493.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGO traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,705. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93. Argo Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

In other news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $737,861.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Argo Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

