Argus (ARGUS) Hits Market Capitalization of $533.32

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. Argus has a market cap of $533.32 and $1.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argus coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Argus has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00063215 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,876.52 or 1.02209339 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003186 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000849 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00166537 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001221 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Argus Profile

ARGUS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin . Argus’ official website is www.argusnetwork.co

Argus Coin Trading

Argus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

