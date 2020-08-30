Arionum (ARO) Price Up 382.9% This Week

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 382.9% against the dollar. Arionum has a total market cap of $354,145.55 and approximately $77,725.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,695.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.52 or 0.03655498 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.16 or 0.02378413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00532706 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.14 or 0.00822019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010867 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.96 or 0.00700814 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00056560 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013152 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

