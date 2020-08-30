Ark (ARK) Market Cap Tops $58.63 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00004092 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptomate and Livecoin. Ark has a market cap of $58.63 million and $3.37 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00027587 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 151,709,932 coins and its circulating supply is 123,339,035 coins. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Cryptomate, Binance, Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx, Bit-Z, Cryptopia and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.