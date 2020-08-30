Ark (ARK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.92 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Ark has a market cap of $57.58 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00004002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, OKEx, Upbit and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00027662 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 151,727,038 coins and its circulating supply is 123,356,141 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cryptomate, Livecoin, Binance, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, COSS, Upbit, Bittrex and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.