Artfinity (AT) Market Cap Tops $2.46 Million

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $87,063.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Artfinity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal. Over the last week, Artfinity has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Artfinity alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041534 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $632.11 or 0.05493200 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00034582 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Artfinity Token Profile

Artfinity (AT) is a token. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and CHAOEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Artfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.