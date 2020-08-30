Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.00. 152,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,436. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $123.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average is $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 299.8% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 827,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,726,000 after buying an additional 620,857 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,722,000 after buying an additional 466,515 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,941,000 after buying an additional 299,237 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 881.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 326,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,282,000 after buying an additional 293,629 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 119,997.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 281,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after buying an additional 280,794 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

