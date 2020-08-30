Atonomi Price Down 46.9% Over Last 7 Days (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, LATOKEN and Ethfinex. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $209,228.25 and $241.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atonomi has traded 46.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $634.92 or 0.05515052 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00034559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Atonomi Profile

Atonomi is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, LATOKEN, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

