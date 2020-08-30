AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $52.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of ATRC traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 304,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,677. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.36. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 0.74.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.21. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,953,000 after purchasing an additional 223,748 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,875,000 after purchasing an additional 443,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 348.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,535,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth $42,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.