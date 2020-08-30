Augur Hits Market Cap of $248.15 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. Augur has a market capitalization of $248.15 million and $14.36 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be bought for approximately $22.56 or 0.00194140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BitBay, Bithumb and BX Thailand. Over the last week, Augur has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00147366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.69 or 0.01658255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00198317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00192803 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Mercatox, CoinTiger, Binance, GOPAX, AirSwap, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, BitBay, Bitbns, Kraken, Gatecoin, Zebpay, Cryptopia, Poloniex, IDEX, Livecoin, Crex24, Bittrex, Gate.io, HitBTC, BX Thailand, Upbit, Bithumb, Bitsane, DragonEX, ChaoEX, Liqui, LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

