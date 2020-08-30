Augur (REP) Price Hits $22.13 on Major Exchanges

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $22.13 or 0.00189993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, BitBay, Koinex and Crex24. Augur has a market capitalization of $243.40 million and approximately $13.53 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Augur has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00143301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.80 or 0.01672665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00203585 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00177270 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,002.70 or 2.83377872 BTC.

About Augur

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Binance, Cobinhood, Liqui, Gatecoin, ChaoEX, IDEX, AirSwap, Livecoin, Mercatox, BX Thailand, Bitsane, DragonEX, Kraken, Gate.io, HitBTC, BitBay, ABCC, Crex24, Upbit, Bittrex, GOPAX, Cryptopia, CoinTiger, Ethfinex, Bitbns, Bithumb, LATOKEN, Poloniex and Zebpay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

