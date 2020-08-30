Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.93.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $1,536,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at $86,456,877.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $2,682,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,027.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,237 shares of company stock valued at $18,160,572. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth $54,352,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 992,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,067,000 after buying an additional 384,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Avalara by 9,382.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 523,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,089,000 after purchasing an additional 518,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.82. The stock had a trading volume of 974,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,506. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.03. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.26 and a beta of 0.84. Avalara has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $144.20.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Avalara’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

