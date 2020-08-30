AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVVIY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,781. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. AVIVA PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

AVIVA PLC/ADR Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

