Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.97.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Baidu by 4,692.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,361,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,956,000 after buying an additional 7,207,800 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $208,226,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $100,099,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Baidu by 2,999.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 767,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,961,000 after buying an additional 742,295 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Baidu by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 780,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,596,000 after buying an additional 603,065 shares during the period. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.00. 1,819,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,998. Baidu has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

