Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HSBC lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Redburn Partners lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

BBVA traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,008,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,569. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.