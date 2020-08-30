Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 245,722 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Banner by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 144,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,487. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.10. Banner has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. Banner had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Research analysts predict that Banner will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

