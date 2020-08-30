Basic Attention Token (BAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $508.48 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $508.48 million and $174.64 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00041418 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $669.07 or 0.05736304 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035862 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014588 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,460,250,288 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

