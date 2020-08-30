Basic Attention Token Trading Down 6.3% This Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $526.92 million and approximately $312.28 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041358 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.18 or 0.05614753 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034553 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014563 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,460,250,288 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

