BASIC Market Capitalization Achieves $7.80 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and $2.91 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00147162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.98 or 0.01650756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00198915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00187601 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 87.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,515.19 or 2.96776949 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,370,450,380 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

