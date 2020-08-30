Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

BXRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Baudax Bio in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Baudax Bio from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Baudax Bio stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 222,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,521. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. Baudax Bio has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.98). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baudax Bio will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.