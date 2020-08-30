Beaxy (BXY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,789.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $3,789.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041534 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.11 or 0.05493200 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00034582 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,509,563 tokens. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

Beaxy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

