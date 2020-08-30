Beazley PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Beazley PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BZLYF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC started coverage on Beazley in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beazley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Beazley in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BZLYF remained flat at $$5.73 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. Beazley has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $8.04.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

