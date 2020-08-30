BetProtocol Hits Market Capitalization of $2.49 Million (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $218,818.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00141827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.07 or 0.01676514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00202991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00177197 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,011.62 or 2.82267453 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

