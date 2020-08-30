Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has decreased its dividend by 61.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 571.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of BGFV opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $138.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $227.94 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $25,671.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,275 shares in the company, valued at $64,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

