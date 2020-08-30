Bingo Industries Ltd (ASX:BIN) Declares Final Dividend of $0.02

Bingo Industries Ltd (ASX:BIN) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.97. Bingo Industries has a 12-month low of A$1.47 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of A$3.47 ($2.48). The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.51.

Bingo Industries Company Profile

Bingo Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste management solutions for domestic and commercial businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Collections, Post Collections, and Other. It collects and transports building, demolition, industrial, and commercial waste from customers to post-collection facilities; and provides bins on hire.

