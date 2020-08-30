Bionic Price Tops $0.0000 (BNC)

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Bionic token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. Bionic has a market cap of $25,443.74 and approximately $4,947.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bionic has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00076480 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00298359 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002185 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039375 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000332 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Bionic

Bionic is a token. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,244,233 tokens. Bionic’s official website is bionic-coin.io . Bionic’s official message board is medium.com/@bioniccoin . Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin

Bionic Token Trading

Bionic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bionic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bionic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bionic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

