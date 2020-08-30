Bitball Treasure (BTRS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $77,512.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $75.87 million and $77,512.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can now be purchased for $168.59 or 0.01452572 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00596485 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00030619 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000688 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008295 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000698 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 55.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000250 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.