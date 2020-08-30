BitCoen (BEN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $170.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitCoen has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. BitCoen has a total market cap of $49,032.13 and approximately $170.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.20 or 0.01551067 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000132 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,378.91 or 0.97946015 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About BitCoen

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

