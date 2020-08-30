Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.86 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $159.92 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00007389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, YoBit, Kucoin and BtcTrade.im.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005351 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000634 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000923 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031451 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bithumb, Binance, Gate.io, Exrates, OKEx, HitBTC, Crex24, YoBit, Kucoin, Huobi, BigONE, Coinnest, BtcTrade.im and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

