Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Reaches $0.0200

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $260,044.17 and $6,218.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, STEX, Graviex and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

