Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00063215 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.24 or 0.00742178 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.85 or 0.01771565 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,876.52 or 1.02209339 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00148468 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

