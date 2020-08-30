Bitcoin Planet Price Reaches $0.0001 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Planet alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00064812 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00753866 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.43 or 0.01838447 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,681.71 or 1.00153243 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014528 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00148413 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Planet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Planet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.