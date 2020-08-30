Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Capitalization of $571,602.98 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $571,602.98 and approximately $3,703.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00698966 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00086208 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00074425 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000963 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

