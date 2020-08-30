Bitcore (BTX) Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Bitcore has a total market cap of $5.10 million and $1,110.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcore has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00002456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,617.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.64 or 0.03483037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.01 or 0.02341411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00503720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.28 or 0.00802961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.50 or 0.00692907 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00055821 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00013911 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,390,010 coins and its circulating supply is 17,889,051 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, QBTC, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

