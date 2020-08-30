BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $13,401.80 and $3,208.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00142816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.98 or 0.01671986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00203612 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00177263 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,335.27 or 2.85854317 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Token Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

