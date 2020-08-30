Bitradio Trading 4% Lower This Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $84,327.74 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002155 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,033,029 coins and its circulating supply is 9,033,024 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

