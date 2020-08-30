Bitrue Coin Price Tops $0.0361 on Top Exchanges (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitrue Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitrue Coin has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $634.92 or 0.05515052 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00034559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Profile

Bitrue Coin is a token. Its launch date was February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 884,555,121 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,667,152 tokens. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue

Bitrue Coin Token Trading

Bitrue Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

