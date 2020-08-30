BitSend Market Capitalization Hits $158,320.81 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, BitSend has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $158,320.81 and approximately $749.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00752048 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00012533 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007217 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00042065 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.72 or 0.01380849 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 28,352,225 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send . The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

