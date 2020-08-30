BitStation (BSTN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.00

BitStation (CURRENCY:BSTN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. BitStation has a total market cap of $24,971.83 and approximately $2.00 worth of BitStation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitStation token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitStation has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00041508 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $676.87 or 0.05779504 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00035931 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014521 BTC.

About BitStation

BitStation (BSTN) is a token. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. BitStation’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,704,185,603 tokens. The official website for BitStation is www.bitstation.co . BitStation’s official Twitter account is @BitStation_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitStation Token Trading

BitStation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitStation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitStation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitStation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

