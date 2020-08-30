BitTorrent Trading Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and UPbit. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $449.81 million and $57.15 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00148784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.85 or 0.01661520 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00199378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000837 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00194765 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000147 BTC.

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent launched on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 986,714,545,771 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

