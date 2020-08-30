Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of BKH traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.59. The company had a trading volume of 312,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,484. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $87.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.62%.

In other news, CEO Linden R. Evans bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,048.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 719,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,074,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 836,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after buying an additional 172,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

