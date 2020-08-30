Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BME. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 56.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 28,419 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BME traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.19. 23,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,737. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $44.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

