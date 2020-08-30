BlitzPredict Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $192,931.84 and $98.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlitzPredict token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BlitzPredict has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlitzPredict alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005401 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000636 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000946 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034042 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

XBP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlitzPredict Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlitzPredict and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.