Blockstack (STX) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Blockstack coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockstack has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. Blockstack has a market capitalization of $144.01 million and $1.99 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Blockstack Coin Profile

STX is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 809,939,040 coins and its circulating supply is 576,015,674 coins. The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org

Blockstack Coin Trading

Blockstack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

