Bloom Reaches Market Cap of $4.08 Million (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, Bloom has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Bloom token can now be purchased for about $0.0760 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and TOPBTC. Bloom has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $47,016.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00147768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.37 or 0.01653039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00198055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00192236 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Bibox, Upbit, AirSwap and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

