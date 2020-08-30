bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.32. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 272.66%. The company had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -10.42 EPS for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $39,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,849.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $28,433.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,941 shares of company stock worth $123,536 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in bluebird bio by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in bluebird bio by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 42,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in bluebird bio by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

