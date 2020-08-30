BOMB Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. BOMB has a total market cap of $986,303.36 and $75,372.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOMB has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One BOMB token can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00009329 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00063938 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,077.28 or 1.04875144 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003186 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000853 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00161144 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001237 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002766 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 918,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 918,091 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

