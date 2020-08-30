Bounty0x Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,706.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $232,602.83 and $8,706.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00041432 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.14 or 0.05755747 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035909 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014468 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.